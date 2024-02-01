Brazil’S IBOVESPA Shows Resilience Amidst Global Market Shifts

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In Wednesday's trading session, Brazil's IBOVESPA index stood out by recording gains, contrasting with the downward trend of American indices.



The Brazilian stock market benchmark rose by 0.55% to 128,096.86 points, according to preliminary data.



Against the backdrop of the Federal Reserve's decision, U.S. interest rates remained steady at 5.25–5.50%, meeting market expectations.



The market's attention was centered on the Federal Reserve's communication and Fed Chair Jerome Powell's remarks.



The Fed conveyed its intention to not lower interest rates until it became more confident about achieving a sustainable inflation rate closer to 2%.



Despite a drop in U.S. inflation, rates are still considered high, with the Fed focusing on balancing inflation targets.



Powell emphasized the need for more positive data to consider interest rate reductions.







He indicated that a March rate cut is unlikely, tempering the market's more optimistic expectations and shifting focus to possible cuts in May.



The IBOVESPA's positive closure in January came amidst this cautious global monetary atmosphere.



Andre Fernandes of A7 Capital attributed this resilience to a technical correction following a month-long downturn.



Consequently, the index recorded a 4.75% decline for the year.

Market Reactions

The trading session also saw the Brazilian real slightly weaken against the dollar, and domestic interest rates (DI rates) fell sharply.



These movements were in response to the weaker-than-expected U.S. private employment data and the Fed's decision.



Investors await Brazil Central Bank's Copom decision, expecting a 0.50 percentage point cut in the Selic rate.



Retail stocks, especially Grupo Soma and Arezzo, led the gains after announcing a potential business combination.



Other retail stocks, like Magazine Luiza and Casas Bahia, also saw advancements.



In contrast, Santander Brazil and Raia Drogasil faced declines, while Vale's shares continued to drop and Petrobras rose despite a fall in oil prices.



Brazil's IBOVESPA dynamics reveal the intricate link between global monetary policies and domestic market trends, emphasizing financial market interconnectedness.

