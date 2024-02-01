Mozambique’S Strategic Interest Rate Reduction

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Bank of Mozambique, aiming to stabilize the economy, has reduced its MIMO interest rate from 17.25% to 16.50%.



This decision, made during the bank's first regular Maputo meeting, reflects efforts to maintain single-digit inflation.



The move is vital for the country's economic stability and growth.



In December 2023, the annual inflation rate dipped to 5.3% from 5.4% in November. This decrease was mainly due to lower prices of imported food items.



Core inflation, which excludes fruits, vegetables, and controlled-price goods, also fell after five consecutive months of increase.



These trends indicate a more manageable cost of living in the medium term.







The bank expects inflation to stay in single digits. This outlook is based on the market's stability, a drop in international commodity prices, and effective monetary policies.



However, domestic public debt, which reached 320.6 billion meticais in December 2023, remains a concern.



The bank's rate cut is part of a larger plan to normalize rates within 24 to 36 months. Future adjustments will depend on inflation forecasts and related risks and uncertainties.



This decision balances controlling inflation with promoting economic growth. The next policy meeting is set for March 27, 2024.

Mozambique's Interest Rate Cut

Globally, this rate cut aligns with post-pandemic adjustments made by many countries.



It echoes trends in emerging economies, focusing on balancing inflation control and economic growth.



Regionally, Mozambique faces unique challenges like commodity price volatility and political instability.



Its growing natural gas sector places the country at a crucial economic junction.



This rate adjustment will help Mozambique attract foreign investments, which is essential for its energy sector's growth.



In summary, Mozambique's interest rate cut is a key step in its economic strategy.



It reflects the bank's response to both national challenges and global economic trends.



This approach not only stabilizes Mozambique's economy but also positions it competitively for foreign investment, which is essential for its future growth.

MENAFN01022024007421016031ID1107794826