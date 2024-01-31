UAE: Petrol, Diesel Prices For February 2024 Announced

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) The UAE fuel price committee has announced petrol and diesel prices for the month of February 2024. The new rates will apply from February 1 and are as follows:
Super 98 petrol will cost Dh2.88 a litre, compared to Dh2.82 in January. Special 95 petrol will cost Dh2.76 per litre, compared to Dh2.71 last month. E-Plus 91 petrol will cost Dh2.69 a litre, compared to Dh2.64 a litre in January. Diesel will be charged at Dh2.99 a litre compared to Dh3 last month.
