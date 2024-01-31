UAE Announces Fuel Prices For February: Here's How Much It Will Cost To Get A Full Tank

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) The UAE on Wednesday (January 31) announced the retail fuel prices for the month of February 2024. The approved fuel prices by the Ministry of Energy are determined every month, according to the average global price of oil, whether up or down, after adding the operating costs of distribution companies. The Fuel Prices Monitoring Committee increased gasoline prices for February by between 5 and 6 fils per litre for gasoline, and reduced diesel price by 1 fil per litre, compared to the prices of January 2024. The new rates will apply from February 1 and are as follows:

Category Price per litre (February) Price per litre (January) Difference Super 98 petrol Dh2.88 Dh2.82 6 fils Special 95 petrol Dh2.76 Dh2.71 5 fils E-plus 91 petrol Dh2.69 Dh2.64 5 fils

Depending on the type of vehicle you drive, getting a full tank of petrol in February will cost you between Dh2.55 and Dh4.44 more than last month.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Here is a breakdown of how much it would cost to get your vehicle fully fuelled up:

Average fuel tank capacity: 51 litres

Category Full tank cost (February) Full tank cost ( January ) Super 98 petrol Dh146.88 Dh143.82 Special 95 petrol Dh140.76 Dh138.21 E-plus 91 petrol Dh137.19 Dh134.64

Sedan

Average fuel tank capacity: 62 litres

Category Full tank cost ( February ) Full tank cost ( January ) Super 98 petrol Dh178.56 Dh174.84 Special 95 petrol Dh171.12 Dh168.02 E-plus 91 petrol Dh166.78 Dh163.68

SUV

Average fuel tank capacity: 74 litres

Category Full tank cost ( February ) Full tank cost ( January ) Super 98 petrol Dh213.12 Dh208.68 Special 95 petrol Dh204.24 Dh200.54 E-plus 91 petrol Dh199.06 Dh195.36

ALSO READ:

UAE: Petrol, diesel prices for February 2024 announced

A new economic-policy agenda for Asia