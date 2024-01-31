Alfardan Automobiles Opens New BMW Retail.Next Facility

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Alfardan Automobiles, the official importer of BMW and MINI in Qatar, has continued its expansion by opening a new BMW Retail facility at Jery Al Samur within Alfardan Automotive Complex, complete with a showroom, service centre, spare parts and body shop. The new Retail facility embodies an innovative concept that aims to provide customers a first-class luxury experience. The facility is based on the new BMW corporate identity, ensuring the ultimate hospitality and comfort.

The facility's showroom stands out with its attractive interior design and stunning engineering, effectively showcasing the quality and luxury of the cars on display. It is designed to accommodate various BMW and MINI models, including future additions planned by the brands. The service centre within the facility is designed to meet customers' needs with the highest levels of service quality. Additionally, the new facility offers a broad range of aftersales services to ensure a comprehensive and enjoyable customer experience.

Omar Hussain Alfardan, President & CEO of Alfardan Group, said:“This new facility highlights our unwavering dedication to our loyal customers and the BMW and MINI brands. We are confident this innovative Retail facility will uphold and elevate our high-quality standards. The BMW Retail facilities at Alfardan Automobiles showcase our efforts to redefine the automotive retail experience for our customers and exceed their expectations.”

A team of highly certified experts from Alfardan Automobiles will receive customers' vehicles for inspection, repairs, or customisation jobs at the Jery Al Samur facility. The high-tech area provides customers with the latest vehicle repair techniques and services, allowing the in-house team of specialists to support the brand's loyal customer base better.

A shaded parking area, including parking and entrance assistance, is available to customers when they arrive. They can also explore and select their preferred BMW and MINI accessories and premium lifestyle branded merchandise, made with the same attention to detail as the BMW and MINI range of vehicles. Dedicated private bays at the facility enable an overall holistic purchasing experience for vehicle handover to customers. Beyond the extensive range of aftersales services, this state-of-the-art facility offers a suite of premium services, including tinting, body protection and wrapping solutions for all BMW and MINI cars.

The new facility also features a unique training centre, which aims to better serve customers in an ever-changing automotive market through intensive training programmes. Regular training is set to refine the entire team's customer service skills and product knowledge. Each team member is thus equipped to maintain the exceptional standards motorists expect from Alfardan Automobiles and the BMW and MINI brands.