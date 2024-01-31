Bahrain Vs Japan AFC Asian Cup 2023

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #Asian Cup Qatar 2023 The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Bahrain will contend against The Samurai Blue at Al Thumama Stadium as both teams look to soar to the quarter-finals of the AFC Asian Cup.

Japan's coach Hajime Moriyasu expressed his confidence that his team will be up to the mark when they take on the Group E winners Bahrain in their last 16 clash. Meanwhile, Bahrain's coach Juan Antonio Pizzi acknowledges Japan's strengths as they look to exploit their weaknesses to come out on top.

Stay tuned as we bring you match highlights and a glimpse of the football atmosphere at the Al Thumama Stadium.

Match Highlights

Full Time! Japan advance to the quarter finals.

80 minutes: Substitution, Japan.

Koki Machida replaces Ritsu Doan.

Takuma Asano replaces Ayase Ueda.

79 minutes: Waleed Al Hayam (Bahrain) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

77 minutes: Substitution, Bahrain.

Moses Atede replaces Mohammed Al Hardan.

Abdullah Al Hashash replaces Komail Al Aswad.

GOAL!

72'

Ayase Ueda gives Japan their two goal lead back with a brilliant run and a fine finish! Bahrain 1, Japan 3.

GOAL!

64'

Bahrain scores through an own goal by Japan's Ayase Ueda

57 minutes: Seiya Maikuma (Japan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

---

52 minutes: Abdulla Yusuf Helal (Bahrain) is shown the yellow card.

GOAL!

49'



Takefusa Kubo increases Japan's lead right after the restart!

Second half begins.

Current standings are Bahrain 0, Japan 1.

IN PHOTOS: Japan's midfielder #10 Ritsu Doan celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the match between Bahrain and Japan at Al Thumama Stadium. Photos: AFP

HALF TIME!

Ritsu Doan's strike has the Samurai Blue in front! Bahrain 0, Japan 1.

Substitution, Japan.

Reo Hatate ---> OUT

IN <--- Hidemasa Morita

Goal Replay: Ritsu Doan's left-footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.

GOAL!

Ritsu Doan scores Japan's first goal! Bahrain 0, Japan 1.

Action during the first few minutes of the game.





Fan Focus! Scenes at Al Thumama Stadium during the Bahrain-Japan match.

---

Match starts!

Here is the line-up of players for both sides!

Bahraini fans at the Thumama Stadium

Players arrive at Al Thumama Stadium!