Iran Vs Syria AFC Asian Cup 2023

Doha, Qatar: Syria, with its historic qualification, hopes to continue its unprecedented run when they go against the three time champions the Iranian Team Melli heavyweights.

The Syrian Qasioun Eagles are in for a tough test against a side considered to be among the favorites to bring home gold, while the Iranian side is surely to be eager to extend their winning streak, in the hopes of securing a place in the quarterfinals and drawing ever closer to the coveted fourth title.

Will Iran bolster its winning streak and draw ever nearer to the coveted Asian trophy, or will Syria continue writing history and reach the quarterfinals for the first time?

Stay tuned as we bring you match highlights and a glimpse of the football atmosphere at the Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium.

Iran will meet pre-tournament favourites Japan in the Asian Cup quarter-finals after surviving extra time with 10 men before defeating Syria 5-3 on penalties. Read more .



Iran's players celebrate their win at the end of the Qatar 2023 AFC Asian Cup football match between Iran and Syria at the Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium in Doha on January 31, 2024. (Photo by Karim Jaafar / AFP)

Team Melli into the Last 8. Qasioun Eagles bid tournament farewell.

120' + 2'

An exciting matchup full of drama capped off by an intense penalty kick showdown which went in favor of the Irani team.

IRAN WINS

PENALTIES

120' + 2'

Extra Time is over. This game is headed for a penalty shootout .

113'

Seven minutes away from a penalty shootout whereone of these two resilient teams will unfortunately go home.



90' + 1'

Mehdi Taremi is shown red. Iran down to 10-men.

Khrbin gives Syria lifeline

SYRIA GOAL!

63' Minuets:Syria Penalty

Half Time!

GOAL IRAN

Fan Focus!

Match starts!

Here is the line-up of players for both sides!

Team Melli is here

Syrian team arrives for the big match