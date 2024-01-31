Udinese Fan Ban For Maignan Racist Abuse Reduced On Appeal

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Roma: Udinese won't have to play in an empty stadium Saturday against Monza after the Italian footballl federation reduced on appeal the club's punishment for racist abuse aimed at AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan by some fans.

Instead, Udinese will play its next two home matches with only one end of the stadium closed. The federation did not say why the punishment was reduced Wednesday.

Maignan, who is Black, walked off the field after being subjected to what he later said were monkey noises in a recent game. The 28-year-old goalkeeper was joined by his teammates and the match was suspended for about five minutes. They returned and Milan went on to win 3-2.

Maignan received widespread support from the football world and issued a statement calling for authorities to take stronger action.

There have been numerous racist incidents in Italian and European football for years, with victims in Italy including Kevin-Prince Boateng, Mario Balotelli and Romelu Lukaku.

This month, Lazio was sanctioned with a one-match partial stadium closure for racist chants directed at Lukaku.