Ellis Martin Report: Western Copper And Gold Corporation's (NYSE:WRN) Dr. Paul West-Sells. Expect A Move Upward In Copper

(MENAFN- ABN Newswire)

In this segment of The Ellis Martin Report with speak with Dr. Paul West-Sells, President and CEO of Western Copper and Gold Corporation (NYSE:WRN) (TSE:WRN).

Dr delves into the fundamentals currently in place ahead of an expected boost in copper prices and why WRN may be well positioned for a number of factors to benefit from it.

To Listen to the Interview, please visit:

-p alt="Western Copper and Gold Corporation" src="https://abnnewswire.net/images/logos/36246en.png" style="float:left; height:32px; margin:5px; width:120px" />Western Copper and Gold Corporation (NYSE:WRN) (TSE:WRN) is developing the Casino Project, Canada's premier copper-gold mine in the Yukon Territory and one of the most economic greenfield copper-gold mining projects in the world. The Company is committed to working collaboratively with our First Nations and local communities to progress the Casino project using internationally recognized responsible mining technologies and practices.





--br- src="http://www.abnnewswire.net/images/buts/linkedin-social.png" border="0">



Phone: +1 604 684 9497 Fax: +1 604 669 2926 Email: ...