You.En, A Cross-Border E-Commerce Site That Conveys The Appeal Of Japanese Products Through Short Videos, Is Launched.

TOKYO, JAPAN - Media OutReach Newswire - 1 February 2024 - Today, February 1, 2024, Fun Japan Communications Inc. announced "You", a cross-border e-commerce site targeting Asian working women, due to launch on February 8, 2024. Utilizing our knowledge and experience in cross-border e-commerce, we have created a website that makes it easier for customers to imagine how the products will be used by showcasing them through the highly popular media form of short videos. A major benefit of this format is the ability to clearly convey the texture and size of products, which can positively propel the purchasing process.





The site will sell a wide range of quality made-in-Japan products selected from all over Japan, from wallets, bags, and accessories to cosmetics and sundries, all of which utilize traditional Japanese crafts and techniques. The company will begin rolling out in Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Singapore, and is considering pop-up stores and events for members in the countries where it operates. By creating opportunities to shop Japanese products offline, the company hopes to reach out to users both online and offline. The company plans to increase the number of countries in which it operates in, with a focus on Asia.



About Fun Japan Communications Fun Japan Communications was founded in 2016 as a group company of travel business giant JTB Corporation. It is the No. 1 community site "FUN! JAPAN" for Japan lovers in Asia, and also operates the "FUN! JAPAN SELECTSHOP", a cross-border e-commerce site selling Japanese products.



