Subramanium Swamy Wants To Implead In Shringar Gauri Suit

(MENAFN- IANS) Varanasi, Feb 1 (IANS) Senior politician and lawyer Subramanian Swamy has approached the district court for his impleadment in the Shringar Gauri suit filed by five women plaintiffs.

“We have applied for the certified copy of the pending suits. I will receive them on behalf of Dr Swamy on Thursday and thereafter we will implead,” said Swamy's legal associate and advocate Vaidushya Parth.

In a press release, Swamy said that there is a bunch of suits lying before the Varanasi district court seeking relief to worship Maa Shringar Gauri and other deities on the outer wall of the Gyanvapi complex, which is located next to the Kashi Vishwanath temple.

“The outcome of the suit in Varanasi district court has implications in my pending case before the Supreme Court. I have, therefore, decided to get impleaded in this suit,” he said.

“The restoration of Kashi Vishwanath temple must be where Gyanvapi mosque presently stands. I have a petition pending before the Supreme Court to make an exception for Kashi Vishwanath (and Krishna temple in Mathura), as was in Ram Janmabhoomi case,” he said.

--IANS

amita/dan