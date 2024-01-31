Happiness-Themed 'Waste To Wonder' Park In Lucknow Soon

(MENAFN- IANS) Lucknow, Feb 1 (IANS) Happiness is hard to find but Lucknow's upcoming 'Waste to Wonder' park has this as its main theme.

A portion of Buddha Park in Chowk, which is being developed by Lucknow Development Authority as 'Waste to Wonder' park, will be completed by the end of February.

The park will provide a public space focusing on boosting mental health through the creation of art in public spaces, using sculptures, play elements, and landscaping in open areas.

Officials said that the project, which draws inspiration from one such park in Delhi, will feature humour-based happiness sculptures, funny selfie zones, and lost Indian games zones.

It is being refurbished with installations made from waste products such as automobile scrap, nonfunctional electrical and electronic appliances, tires, and plastic items.

About 400 metric tonnes of waste material will be required for this purpose.

As of now, approximately 60 identifiable sculptures and murals, ranging from large to small and medium, have been created using waste materials like thrown iron pulleys, chains, tires, and discarded electrical appliances.

It includes an inverted house, inverted drawing room, laughing faces, elephants and cutouts of cartoon characters. These installations will bring happiness to the faces of children and adults visiting here, said officials.

In 'lost Indian games zone', sculptures depicting games like rolling tyre, 'kancha', 'pitthu', gully cricket, 'posham pa', spinning top, and 'gilli danda' will help adults relive their memories and trigger curiosity in children. Besides, there will be selfie points for families and groups.

"The park is being built with Rs 5 crore," said LDA vice-chairman Indramani Tripathi.

"The purpose is to make the city clean and green by using waste material in a creative way and spreading joy in whatever way possible," he added.

The existing statue of Gautam Buddha, swings, slides, and other facilities installed in the park will remain untouched.

