Kashmir Plains Receive Season's First Snowfall

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, Feb 1 (IANS) Plains of the Valley received season's first snowfall on Thursday thereby ending a nearly two-month long dry spell.
Srinagar city and all other district headquarters of the Valley received season's first snowfall today while higher reaches received moderate snowfall.
Authorities moved out snow clearance machines right since the wee hours of the morning to clear major highways and link roads in the Valley.
MeT department has forecast another wet spell beginning on February 3.
Srinagar recorded 0.2; Gulmarg minus 7.6; and Pahalgam minus 4.1 as the minimum temperature.
Leh town in Ladakh region had minus 4.4 and Kargil minus 6.9 as the night's lowest temperature.
Jammu city recorded 7.2; Katra 4.1; Batote minus 1.4; both Bhaderwah and Banihal had 0.2 as the minimum temperature.
