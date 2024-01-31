Premier League: Spurs Record Epic Turnaround 3-2 Win Over Brentford

(MENAFN- IANS) London, Feb 1 (IANS) Tottenham Hotspur completed an epic second-half turnaround to beat Brentford 3-2 and leapfrog Aston Villa into fourth place in the Premier League table.

Trailing 1-0 at the break to Neal Maupay's goal, a blistering start to the second half saw Spurs hit three quickfire goals to overturn a half-time deficit and pave the way for an important victory.

Brentford went ahead at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium after 12 minutes through Neal Maupay and Spurs trailed at the break after a frustrating first half, but three goals in nine minutes early in the second period – from Destiny Udogie, Brennan Johnson and Richarlison - changed the complexion of the game.

Brentford pulled one back through Ivan Toney in the 67th minute but Spurs held firm to pick up maximum points and move into the top four of the Premier League.

Spurs move on to 43 points, level with Aston Villa but above them on goals scored. Brentford are 15th, with 22 points, four above the relegation zone.

