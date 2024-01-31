Iran Summons British Envoy To Protest 'Accusations'

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) TEHRAN - Iran on Tuesday summoned the British ambassador to Tehran to protest against London's "accusations" against the Islamic republic, state media reported.

"Following the continuation of the British regime's accusations against the Islamic Republic of Iran, Simon Shercliff, the British ambassador in Tehran, was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs... and was informed of our country's strong protest", IRNA state news agency said.

The statement did not elaborate on the accusations, but it comes after Britain accused Iran-aligned groups of being behind a deadly attack on US troops and, along with the United States, imposed sanctions on a network that they allege targets Iranian dissidents.

Iran, however, denied any links to the drone strike that killed three US military personnel and said it was not seeking an“expansion” of conflict in the Middle East.

The killing of three American troops on Sunday in a strike on an outpost near the Syrian border marked the first US military losses in the region since the Israel-Hamas war began.

British Foreign Secretary David Cameron condemned the“attacks by Iran-aligned militia groups against US forces”, while urging“Iran to de-escalate in the region”.

Iran slammed what it described as“baseless accusations” and said they were a“projection” and part of a“conspiracy of those who see their interests in dragging America's foot into a new battle”.

Iran has previously said it sees it as“duty” to support what it calls“resistance groups” in the region but insists they are“independent” in decision and action.

The United States and Britain also on Monday announced a new wave of sanctions against Tehran over its alleged links with a network that targets Iranian dissidents in several countries.

London and Washington say the network, known as Zindashti's network by the US Treasury, is run“at the behest of Iran's Ministry of Intelligence and Security”.

Britain said it would“sanction seven individuals and one organisation, including senior Iranian officials and members of origanised criminal gangs who collaborate with the regime”.