Strategies For My Food Addiction

Desperate Dieter





You and I both know that we didn't get to be desperate dieters by following through any of the past new year resolutions we had set for ourselves. If we had, we wouldn't still be struggling in this area of our lives.

This is partly due to the fact that any addiction can have a stronghold on us. Just when you think you're free from temptations, they rear their ugly head up as part of our human experience.





Unsuspecting victims







Remaining on guard is our greatest weapon in the battle of food addictions. It's more powerful than any new year resolution we could envision. When criminals aim to steal or kill, they use the element of surprise to sneak up on their unsuspecting victims.

We, however, do not need to behave like sitting ducks being hunted down. It's not like this is our first experience, nor is it likely that we're suddenly not going to be tempted by our favourite desserts.





Strategies





To help us stay on guard, it would serve us well to set specific strategies that are easy to implement even on our busiest of days.





Here are a few that have worked for me. To make them easier to remember, I gave them the codename WAIT.





Water







Ensure to drink a glass every hour even when you don't feel thirsty. This is especially important in the cold winter months. Staying hydrated will stave off hunger and flush out toxins, not to mention that it will do wonders for our skin.





Activity





Being intentional about adding activity to every part of our day is a must and not just rely on our formal exercise time.

I have found that especially to be true in the evenings when I'd rather plop on the comfy sofa to watch my favourite TV show.

To break this habit, I've made it a rule not to fast-forward commercials on my media apps and instead, use that time to get up and do something around the house. There's always housework, which never ends whether it's folding laundry or de-cluttering a messy drawer.

This is a double win because it helps us tackle procrastination. I don't know about you, but I'd rather do anything else but decluttering and organising.

I have friends and family that are the opposite and who thrive on consistently putting things away in their exact spots. Combining dreaded chores with things we enjoy will not only help us remain active, but they also keep our hands too busy to grab snacks we shouldn't be reaching for.





Information





Gathering information is vital to our ongoing success in any venture. This helps us to make informed decisions that lead to making better choices over and over again.

If you discover that your friends or family, for example, are planning to go out for dinner, you have two choices; you could either go with the flow, or you could look up the menu online and see if there's anything healthy you can order.

If you find nothing healthy, you may suggest a different restaurant that has healthier options on their menu.

Your family will thank you as you'll be a good influence on their making wiser food choices.





Temperance





We could all use self-control and moderation in every area of our lives. With enough practice, we can reach a healthier balance. Instead of aiming for perfection, we can all aim for consistent improvement in the right direction.

Finally, it's important to understand that we are each unique and there is not a one size fits all when it comes to solutions. Find what works for your body and go at the pace you know you'll be able to sustain for life.

Remember this is not a sprint and, like any long marathon, it's essential to pace ourselves so we make it to that finishing line without quitting.

Here's to a healthier and more balanced new year that lasts beyond the first month as we each set the pace we can keep up with for a lifetime!





