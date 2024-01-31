New Trends In Higher Education

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) There is no doubt that universities, in their general sense, are similar in their establishment goals and the mission they carry out, but they differ in the quality of the outputs and their impact on society.

Due to a long-standing relationship with some international institutions related to university education, I am invited to participate in a group of webinars aimed at developing university education. Because the gap between us and developed countries is widening, the reference to the axes of modern transformation in the concepts and trends of university education presented by these webinars has become more effective.

The definition of a university student has become more complex, the brain drain no longer worries universities in developed countries, the extended study plan is no longer the most important pillar for a graduate equipped with skills, and the university's relationship with society has not ceased. It is not considered an interim service, but the impact has become regional and global, and sustainable development has become an advanced goal of universities. These concepts will be detailed in future articles.

As a result, our universities must constantly adapt and innovate educational models to meet the needs of the times, design focused study programs to meet the needs of the changing labor market, and develop students' precise skills, focusing on emerging specialisations and interactions between various fields.

Furthermore, universities should support scientific research in a variety of fields, as well as encourage innovation and apply the results in society.

Universities should effectively use technology to improve educational processes and provide advanced learning experiences, while also encouraging students to develop entrepreneurship skills, and supporting innovative projects that address community issues.

They must build strong partnerships with industry and other institutions to increase employment opportunities and joint innovation, as well as incorporate environmental sustainability concepts into academic programmes and implement environmental initiatives.

Together, these aspects contribute to strengthening the role of universities as centers of innovation and development in society.

The future will impose the term“university education” rather than“higher education”, because the definition of“university education” ensures clearly that each university bears its own independent responsibility for academic, administrative, and financial innovation that ensures distinctiveness and uniqueness.

Ahed Al Wahadni is a former secretary general for the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research