PM Modi To Address Innovative Auto Technologies At Bharat Mobility Expo

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Jan 31 (KNN) Bharat Mobility Global Expo, slated for February 1 to 3, 2024, is set to take centre stage at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.



The expo's spotlight will shine on a spectrum of innovative technologies and future vehicles, encompassing automotive components, electric vehicle battery and charging technologies and disruptive solutions like urban mobility and autonomous vehicles.

Anticipating a broad spectrum of participants, the event aims to draw attention with over 800 exhibitors, including 50+ international participants.

The second day is particularly noteworthy, with a special address by Prime Minister Modi expected to amplify the event's significance.

Participation from key industry players, including the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), the Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA), and the Energy Storage Association in India (IESA), will underscore the significance of the event.

Notably, the expo is organised by 11 leading industry associations and enjoys support from nine ministries under the Ministry of Commerce & Industry's guidance.

SIAM reports the presence of 28 major vehicle Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), while ACMA confirms the participation of over 600 component manufacturers.

IESA indicates a strong presence of over 50 battery and storage companies, contributing to the diverse and impactful showcase at the expo.

(KNN Bureau)