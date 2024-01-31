'World's Most Romantic Building:' Empire State Building Celebrates Valentine's Day With NYC's Most Romantic Date Experie...

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--Celebrate the most romantic day of the year at the“World's Most Romantic Building.” The Empire State Building (ESB) – the number one attraction in the U.S. by Tripadvisor travelers for two consecutive years – announced today that it will host themed movie screenings; offer an over-the-top, bucket list Valentine's Day date for one lucky couple; and provide a special engagement package for couples who plan to tie the knot this February.

Empire for Two – This year, one lucky couple can book the Empire State Building's first ever private Valentine's Day dining experience, that for a $10k price tag gives them access to the entire 86th Floor Observatory all to themselves, as well as a three-course dinner with wine pairing high atop the exclusive 102nd Floor, that is also closed for the entirety of the date. Curated and prepared by the head chef at STATE Grill and Bar – the Empire State Building's signature restaurant on ground level – dishes include options like lump crab with caviar, porcini crusted filet mignon, and a decadent chocolate cake, accompanied by a live musician and themed decor. Before dinner, the couple will embark on a private tour of the Empire State Building with Champagne. The lavish Empire for Two ticket package is available for Feb. 14 at 8:30 p.m. and must be reserved by Feb. 12.



“As IF!” – Gather your girlfriends this Galentine's Day for a one-time screening of the quotable comedy“Clueless” on the Empire State Building Observatory's 80th Floor on Feb. 13. Fans will enjoy drinks and snacks from Culture POP, Dylan's Candy Bar, and Rob's Backstage Popcorn included with their ticket. Mixologists will shake up complimentary espresso martinis – courtesy of the newly opened, 23,000 square foot Starbucks Reserve® located at the base of the building – for guests to sip on with the movie before they take in the views from the 86th and 102nd Floor Observatories.

“It's a Sign” – Channel the romance of“Sleepless in Seattle” – the classic '90s love story that features scenes filmed at the“World's Most Romantic Building” – in a special screening on Feb 14. Guests will enjoy the film screening on the building's 80th Floor with complimentary drinks and snacks from Culture POP, Dylan's Candy Bar, Rob's Backstage Popcorn included with their ticket. In a nod to their deep Seattle heritage, Starbucks Reserve® will serve complimentary espresso martinis to guests before they recreate the movie magic on the 86th and 102nd Floor Observatories.

Happily Ever Empire – Toast to forever with ESB's exclusive engagement experience this February. The Happily Ever Empire package includes an exclusive guided tour of the Observatory Experience; a private, roped-off corner of the 86th Floor Observatory to pop the question; and a bottle of Champagne to toast to your“yes!” Love Lights – On Feb. 14, the Empire State Building's world-famous tower lights will shine in a pink heartbeat in its annual Valentine's Day gift to New York City. Text CONNECT to 274-16 to receive real-time information about the Empire State Building's tower lights.

“There is no better backdrop than the Empire State Building's unparalleled views as you celebrate love this Valentine's Day,” said Jean-Yves Ghazi, president of the Empire State Building Observatory.“We are excited to offer the exclusive opportunity for one couple to have our iconic Observatory all to themselves in New York City's most romantic date.”

The Empire State Building Observatory Experience recently underwent a $165 million reimagination that features an interactive museum with nine galleries, brand-new bespoke Observatory host uniforms, and iconic Observatories on the 86th and 102nd Floors.

