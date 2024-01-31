The EU Provides €10 Million For The Palestinian Authority Payment Of January Salaries

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network ) Brussels/ PNN / The European Union has provided today a contribution of €10 million to help the Palestinian Authority pay the January salaries and pensions of its civil servants, notably in the health and education sectors in the West Bank.

The European Union support will help the Palestinian Authority to meet part of its commitments towards Palestinian civil servants, as it continues to face a very challenging fiscal situation. This is mainly the result of the prolonged economic crisis in the occupied Palestinian territory which is clearly exacerbated by Israel's deductions of Palestinian customs revenues.

The €10 million contribution is provided by the European Union and targets civil servants working in the sectors of health and education in the West Bank, as well as pensioners. This payment will also create fiscal space to help the Palestinian Authority honor its commitment to poor Palestinian families with respect to

the social allowances planned for February.

"The European Union continues to make significant contributions to the Palestinian Authority budget and to help pay the salaries of civil servants and pensioners.

We are supporting Palestinian teachers, health personnel and social workers who are crucial for education, health and social welfare services. Our contributions to civil servants' salaries and pensions demonstrate once more our unwavering support for Palestinian state-building. The EU and its Member States remain the most reliable and committed donor and partner to the Palestinian people," said EU Representative Sven Kühn von Burgsdorff.