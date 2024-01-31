Israeli Settlers Attack A Palestinian Ambulance In North Of The West Bank Injuring A Woman Occupant

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network ) Bethlehem /PNN/



Armed extremist Israeli settlers, who have been freely rampaging in the West Bank in the last days, attacked after midnight a Palestinian ambulance transporting a 12-year-old child in the north of the occupied West Bank injuring a woman occupant, according to the Ministry of Health.

It said the ambulance was transporting the child from Jenin Government Hospital to the intensive care unit at H-Clinic in Ramallah when rampaging settlers threw rocks at it smashing its windows and threatening the life of the ambulance occupants.

As a result of the attack and shattered windows, the mother of the child, who was accompanying her child in the ambulance, was injured and required medical attention.

Despite the attack, the ambulance continued on its way to Ramallah and was able to transport the child to the intensive care unit at H-Clinic.

Meanwhile, settlers also opened live fire at Palestinian youths last night near the Jordan Valley city of Tubas without hitting anyone, according to Palestinian security sources.

Soldiers in the area intervened to arrest one of the Palestinians after he was also beaten, said the sources.

Settlers have been rampaging in the occupied territories, setting dozens of homes, cars and property ablaze under the eyes of the Israeli soldiers who intervene only to attack the Palestinians if they attempt to defend themselves against the settlers.

Dozens of Palestinians were also injured in the attacks and from the Israeli army bullets or gas canisters.