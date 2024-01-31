Envista Partners With Women In DSO® To Empower Current And Future Generations Of Leaders In The Dental Industry

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BREA, Calif., Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Envista Holdings Corporation (NYSE: NVST ) ("Envista") announced today that it has joined Women in DSO® as a Platinum Industry partner. Women in DSO advances and empowers female professionals, specifically in the dental support organization (DSO) industry.

Envista was invited to partner because of its demonstrated commitment to advancing female leadership in dentistry and its working relationship with many of the nation's largest DSOs. As part of the partnership, Envista will support Women in DSO as they help women realize their career aspirations, develop the next generation of female leaders in the dental space, and support those already running dental practice groups. Envista's Network Empowering Xcellence and Transformation (NEXT) group, which caters to women who work in all dental fields, further complements the Women in DSO mission.

Alexis Bruce, Vice President of DSO and Special Markets for Nobel Biocare, has been appointed to represent the organization on the Women in DSO Advisory Board. "Empowering women to help them achieve their career goals and obtain leadership positions in the dental industry is aligned with Envista's commitment to the dental community and goal of democratizing dental care," said Alexis. "I look forward to helping guide Women in DSO as it continues to help shatter glass ceilings for women in dentistry."

Dr. Aman Kaur, President and Founder of Women in DSO, shares the excitement of this new partnership, "I am thrilled to welcome Envista into our vibrant community. Our new partnership is a testament to the commitment of both organizations to advancing diversity, fostering collaboration, and empowering women leaders within the dental support organization space. Together, we embark on a journey of shared values, mutual growth, and unparalleled opportunities. I look forward to the positive impact we will create together for our members and the dental industry as a whole."

ABOUT ENVISTA HOLDINGS CORPORATION

Envista is a global family of more than 30 trusted dental brands, including Nobel Biocare, Ormco, DEXIS, and Kerr united by a shared purpose: to partner with professionals to improve lives. Envista helps its customers deliver the best possible patient care through industry-leading dental consumables, solutions, technology, and services. Its comprehensive portfolio, including dental implants and treatment options, orthodontics, and digital imaging technologies, covers a wide range of dentists' clinical needs for diagnosing, treating, and preventing dental conditions as well as improving the aesthetics of the human smile. With a foundation comprised of the proven Envista Business System (EBS) methodology, an experienced leadership team, and a strong culture grounded in continuous improvement, commitment to innovation, and deep customer focus, Envista is well equipped to meet the end-to-end needs of dental professionals worldwide. Envista is one of the largest global dental products companies, with significant market positions in some of the most attractive segments of the dental products industry. For more information, please visit

.

About Women in DSO ®️

Founded with the passionate mission to highlight and support contributions of women in Dental Support Organizations, this nonprofit organization was created in 2020 to provide a platform to advance women leadership via empowered networking, mentorship, and progressive programs highlighting, strengthening, and supporting contributions of the many bright women leaders in DSO. Learn more about membership at womenindso.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION

Melissa Morrison

Vice President, Communication & Special Markets

Envista Holdings Corporation

200 S. Kraemer Blvd., Building E

Brea, CA 92821

Telephone: (714) 817-7000



SOURCE Envista Holdings Corporation