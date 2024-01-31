Euro 2025: Swiss Government Wants CHF4 Million For Women's Sport

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) It is asking parliament for CHF4 million ($4.6 million) to increase the number of girls and women taking part in sport.

The UEFA Women's Euro 2025 will take place in Switzerland on July 2-27, 2025, in the cities of Basel, Bern, Geneva, Lucerne, St Gallen, Sion, Thun and Zurich.

This is the first time since Euro 2008 that Switzerland has had the opportunity to organise an international football competition on this scale. It is the biggest women's sporting event in Europe.

The event should provide an opportunity to promote women's sport, the government said on Wednesday. The aim is to increase the number of women taking part in sport and to professionalise women's football structures.

With Euro 2025, the idea is to support specific actions by the Swiss Football Association and other organisations. The budget will be taken from the budget of the Federal Office for Sport, according to the government.