Swiss Watch Exports Soar From One Record Year To The Next

Italiano (it) Le esportazioni di orologi svizzeri volano da un record all'altro



If there is one economic sector that seems unperturbed by the current unpredictable global economic and political arena, it is the watchmaking industry. Neither inflation, nor the weak growth seen worldwide last year, nor the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East disrupted the forward momentum of Switzerland flagship industry, which sells more than 95% of its products abroad.

Watch exports reached a new record in 2023, according to figures published on Tuesday by the Federation of the Swiss Watch Industry. Their value rose by 7.6% compared to 2022, to reach CHF26.7 billion.

As in the previous two years, the United States is the most important market for sales of "Swiss made" timepieces (up 7% to CHF4.1 billion). China takes second place in this ranking (7.6%, to CHF2.7 billion), ahead of Hong Kong, which proved to be the most dynamic market last year, with an increase of 23.4% to CHF2.3 billion.

External Content

"The first half of 2023 was very buoyant, particularly in China and the United States," says Oliver Müller, watchmaking expert and founder of the luxeconsult agency. "Hong Kong has recovered and remains an important distribution platform for other Asian markets, despite the considerable reduction in the number of points of sale during the pandemic. On the other hand, the second half of the year was much quieter for all the players in the industry."

The 'big four'

Once again, it was the high-end and very high-end watchmaking houses that helped the Swiss watch industry achieve this new record. Watches with an export value of more than CHF3,000, meaning that the final selling price is more than CHF7,500, accounted for more than three-quarters of the total value of exports. "Growth was concentrated on very few players, mainly those in the 'big four'” said Müller. The "big four" are the major independent brands: Rolex, Audemars Piguet, Patek Philippe and Richard Mille.

In the entry-level and mid-range levels, two brands came out on top: Swatch, which sold more than two million units of its "Moonswatch", an affordable version (CHF250) of Omega's Speedmaster Moonwatch, and Tissot, another brand belonging to the Swatch Group, which took off thanks to the launch of its PRX line.