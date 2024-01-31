King Inaugurates New JAF Headquarters

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - His Majesty King Abdullah, the Supreme Commander of the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army (JAF), on Tuesday inaugurated the new JAF headquarters.

His Majesty, accompanied by HRH Crown Prince Hussein, was received by Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Maj. Gen. Yousef Huneiti, and an official ceremony was held at the new headquarters, located in Yajouz area.

During a tour of the premises, the King commended JAF's efforts and professionalism in executing this modern and advanced project, a Royal Court statement said.



His Majesty listened to a briefing on the various facilities at the headquarters, built on an area of 300 dunums according to the highest standards.

The briefing, which highlighted the role of the United Arab Emirates in supporting the project, included an elaboration on the structure of JAF's directorates within the premises, which also includes a marching area of 10,000 squares, the statement said.



The King signed the guestbook at the new headquarters, expressing pride in JAF personnel and appreciation of their sacrifices to the homeland.

UAE Minister of State for Defence Affairs Mohammed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, UAE Ambassador to Jordan Sheikh Khalifa Bin Mohammed Al Nahyan and senior JAF officers attended the inauguration.