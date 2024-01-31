ASEZA Cooperates With JICA On Aqaba Vision 2040

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Chairman of the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA), Nayef Fayez, and chief representative of Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) Jordan Office, Shingo Morihata, has explored strategies to improve cooperation for the ASEZA project, Aqaba Vision 2040.

Fayez commended the“strong” relations between Jordan and Japan, expressing ASEZA's pride in collaborating with JICA as a strategic partner overseeing the project's implementation, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

He emphasised ASEZA's commitment to provide support and fulfilling all necessary requirements in cooperation with relevant authorities to secure approval for Aqaba's master plan.

Underlining the importance of enhancing joint efforts, Fayez highlighted the need for cooperative action in implementing various projects.



He highlighted the completion of projects led by experts from ASEZA and JICA, aiming to start positive change in Aqaba and position it as a smart city and a global investment hub.

Shingo expressed gratitude to the ASEZA directors' board and the project team for their continuous support throughout the plan's stages.



He added that the cooperation has yielded 23 proposed capital projects within the plan, slated for implementation by ASEZA and the Aqaba Development Corporation.

Shingo expressed optimism about expanding the project portfolio in coordination with the Japanese advisory team, where this collaborative effort aims to determine project priorities, identify expected funding sources, outline project plans, and establish a comprehensive timetable for the overall plan.

Highlighting the project team's proactive approach, Shingo referred to their visits to five Japanese cities, where they checked on the best practices in various areas of urban planning related to disaster prevention, public-private partnerships, cluster formation and management, port facilities, public transportation solutions, mixed-use areas, smart city initiatives, and industrial zone management.



