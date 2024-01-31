Japan Grants JOHUD Subsidies To Increase Productivity

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Japanese government on Wednesday offered the Al Bawadi Development and Training Company, owned by the Jordan Hashemite Human Development Fund (JOHUD), a grant meant to support the activities the Beit Al Bawadi Factory and Exhibition and increase its productivity.



Located in the Al Muqabalain district in Amman, Beit Al Bawadi was established in 1993 as a JOHUD project meant to preserve traditional crafts and provide vocational training and employment opportunities for women, youth, refugees and persons with disabilities in the ceramics industry. It was recently transformed into a non-profit company.

The grant agreement was signed by Japanese Ambassador to Amman Okuyama Jiro and Al Bawadi Development and Training Company General Manager Emad Khrais, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

This grant, part of Japan's Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects, aims to contribute to national efforts to reduce unemployment in Jordan and create more training and employment opportunities by providing equipment for the ceramics industry.

JOHUD Executive Director Farah Daghistani expressed her pride in the partnership between Al Bawadi Company and the Japanese Embassy, highlighting the support of the Japanese government since the company's establishment in 1993.

During the signing ceremony of the grant agreement, the Japanese envoy praised the contribution of Al Bawadi Development and Training Company in providing employment opportunities for youth and women and in combating unemployment, which is a major challenge in Jordan.



He expressed his hope that this equipment will help to provide more training and employment opportunities at Beit Al Bawadi Factory and Exhibition.



