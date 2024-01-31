Hunting For Sentenced Former Minister

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama)

The Second Settlement Court for Criminal Cases wants to know the whereabouts, of former Minister Guillermo Ferrufino after the Second Criminal Chamber confirmed the six-year prison sentence for the former Minister of Social Development for the crime of unjustified enrichment.

Once the file returned to the court, the parties were notified by edict 112 of December 26, 2023, after the result in the Criminal Court.

But the court is now in the process of locating the former head of the Ministry of Social Development (Mides), for this a request was made to the Judicial Investigation Directorate (DIJ) to locate Ferrufino with the intention that he serve his sentence in a penitentiary center.

However, Ferrufino's legal defense can request recognition of the time he was detained during the process before a Compliance Judge. This is within the rules of the Accusatory Criminal System.

According to the court in the case, the husband and wife failed to justify $2.2 million, money accumulated when Ferrufino held the position of minister during the five-year term of Ricardo Martinelli (2009-2014).