ARES COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES TAX REPORTING INFORMATION FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2023



Los Angeles, 01/31/2024 / 13:15, PST/PDT - EQS Newswire - Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE)



NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 31, 2024 / Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) (the "Company") today announced the 2023 tax treatment for the Company's common stock distributions (CUSIP # 04013V-10-8). Form 1099 Reference:

(Box 1a+2a) Box 1a Box 1b Box 2a Box 2b Box 5 Record Date Payment Date Cash Distribution Per Share Distribution Allocable to 2023 Taxable OrdinaryDividends Taxable Qualified Dividends(1) Total Capital Gain Distribution Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain(2) Section 199A Dividends(1) 12/30/2022 1/18/2023 $ 0.3500 (3) $ 0.0000 $ 0.0000 $ 0.0000 $ 0.0000 $ 0.0000 $ 0.0000 3/31/2023 4/18/2023 $ 0.3500 $ 0.3500 $ 0.3500 $ 0.0007 $ 0.0000 $ 0.0000 $ 0.3493 6/30/2023 7/18/2023 $ 0.3500 $ 0.3500 $ 0.3500 $ 0.0007 $ 0.0000 $ 0.0000 $ 0.3493 9/29/2023 10/17/2023 $ 0.3300 $ 0.3300 $ 0.3300 $ 0.0007 $ 0.0000 $ 0.0000 $ 0.3293 12/29/2023 1/17/2024 $ 0.3300 (4) $ 0.3300 $ 0.3300 $ 0.0007 $ 0.0000 $ 0.0000 $ 0.3293 Totals $ 1.3600 $ 1.3600 $ 0.0028 $ 0.0000 $ 0.0000 $ 1.3572 Boxes 1b and 5 are subsets of, and included in, Box 1a Box 2b is a subset of, and included in, Box 2a The entire distribution of $0.3500 per share was treated as taxable in 2022 pursuant to Section 857(b)(9) of the Internal Revenue Code The entire distribution of $0.3300 per share is treated as taxable in 2023 pursuant to Section 857(b)(9) of the Internal Revenue Code The amounts indicated above are not classified as excess inclusion income. Stockholders are encouraged to consult with their own tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of the Company's distributions. About Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (the "Company") is a specialty finance company primarily engaged in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. Through its national direct origination platform, the Company provides a broad offering of flexible and reliable financing solutions for commercial real estate owners and operators. The Company originates senior mortgage loans, as well as subordinate financings, mezzanine debt and preferred equity, with an emphasis on providing value added financing on a variety of properties located in liquid markets across the United States. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation elected and qualified to be taxed as a real estate investment trust and is externally managed by a subsidiary of Ares Management Corporation. For more information, please visit The contents of such website are not, and should not be deemed to be, incorporated by reference herein. Investor Relations: Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation

Carl Drake or John Stilmar

888-818-5298

... SOURCE: Ares Commercial Real Estate

01/31/2024 EQS Newswire / EQS Group AG





