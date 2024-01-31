Tinygemsbreaks Diamond Lake Minerals Inc. (DLMI) Featured In Benzinga Partner Interview

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Diamond Lake Minerals (OTC: DLMI) , which specializes in the development and support of digital assets and SEC-registered security tokens, was recently featured in a

interview. Brian J. Esposito, CEO of DLMI, joined the

to share his prediction for digital assets and tokenization in 2024. The interview starts off with Esposito speaking of the green light from the SEC for a BTC ETF and how this affects Diamond Lake and its exposure to regulated digital assets.“I think it does a lot of things... I'm excited that they got that pushed across the finish line for multiple reasons. Our standpoint is the efforts that we've been working with our partnership with INX, for example, and working within the regulations of the SEC of how security tokens can be applied into traditional securities like the formula and the model that we've created... So, it's great that people who are sitting on the sidelines who maybe never had bought Bitcoin or they don't have a digital wallet or they are intimidated by all those friction points, which is a lot of the story that we're telling, to be able now to buy into the market with something that they're familiar with and have access to ownership into that digital asset or that new class of security,” Esposito explains.“It's great to see this movement happening and, now hopefully through products like DLMI and the company that we're building, and the Bitcoin ETF that got released, you'll start to see the money that's been on the sidelines that was never invested into any type of digital asset start to go into the market now.”

About Diamond Lake Minerals Inc.

Founded in Utah in 1954, Diamond Lake Minerals is a multi-strategy operating company that specializes in the development and support of digital assets and SEC-registered security tokens. Its goal is to responsibly innovate and develop valuable traditional businesses and successfully combine them with the future of money and digital assets. The company's mission is to bring back to the public markets timeless business principles that are focused on healthy sustainable growth and strong earnings that generate yields combined in a modern digital world creating value for its stakeholders. DLMI is positioning itself as an industry agnostic leader in the digital asset and security token space. For more information, visit the company's website at

