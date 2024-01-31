Greenenergybreaks - Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: VMAR) Pioneering Green-Energy Transformation On The Water

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: VMAR) is a global leader and innovator within the electric recreational boating industry. The company is pioneering clean-energy transition on the water, selling 100% electric boats, outboard motors and technology in the marine industry.“Vision Marine Technologies is certainly part of this tide of green-energy transformation. In the last several weeks, the company announced the 'landmark' delivery of its E-Motion(TM) Electric Powertrain technology to the production facility of Groupe Beneteau, Four Winns. According to the company, these powertrains will be the inaugural electric motors installed on the Four Winns H2e Bowrider,” a recent article reads.“In addition, Vision Marine announced that it had received an initial purchase order from Wired Pontoons for its proprietary E-Motion(TM) 180E outboard and powertrain systems. The order 'marks the beginning of a transformative partnership,' VMAR officials noted, as Wired is committed to responding to the growing marine consumer demand for electric marine propulsion.”

To view the full article, visit

About Vision Marine Technologies Inc.

Vision Marine Technologies strives to be a guiding force for change and an ongoing driving factor in fighting the problems associated with waterway pollution by disrupting the traditional boating industry with electric power, in turn directly contributing to zero pollution, zero emission and a noiseless environment. Its Flagship E-Motion(TM) 180E electric marine powertrain is the first fully electric purpose-built outboard powertrain system that combines an advanced battery pack, inverter and high efficiency motor with proprietary union assembly between the transmission and the electric motor design utilizing extensive control software. The company's E-Motion(TM) and related technologies used in this powertrain system are uniquely designed to improve the efficiency of the outboard powertrain and, as a result, enhance both range and performance. Vision Marine continues to design, innovate, manufacture, and sell handcrafted, environmentally friendly, electric recreational boats to customers. The design and technology applied to its boats results in far greater enhanced performance in general, higher speeds and longer range. Simply stated, a smoother ride than a traditional internal combustion engine (“ICE”) motorboat.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to VMAR are available in the company's newsroom at



