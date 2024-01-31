420 With CNW - DOJ Says Federal Government Will Ask Court To Throw Out Case Challenging Prohibition

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) The U.S. Department of Justice has revealed that

it will ask a federal court

to dismiss a lawsuit seeking to block the federal government from enforcing cannabis prohibition in state-level cannabis markets. Several industry stakeholders and cannabis businesses teamed up in May 2022 to

sue the federal government

over what they said were unconstitutional policies harming their operations. The group was represented by two leading law firms, including Boies Schiller Flexner LLP, which has represented clients such as former Vice President Al Gore and the Justice Department.

According to the lawsuit, enforcing cannabis prohibition in state markets is unconstitutional and creates a public risk while preventing licensed cannabis businesses from...

