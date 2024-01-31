Investornewsbreaks - Haoxi Health Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: HAO) Limited Closes On Public Offering Valued At $9.6M

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Haoxi Health Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: HAO) , an online marketing solution provider headquartered in Beijing, has closed on its initial public offering. According to the announcement, the offering comprised 2,400,000 Class A ordinary shares offered at $4 per share, resulting in gross proceeds of $9.6 million before deductions. The company noted that the offering closed yesterday, Jan. 30, 2024, with ordinary shares starting to trade on the NASDAQ Capital Market on Jan. 26, 2024, under the ticker symbol HAO. The company anticipates using funds from the offering for working capital and general corporate purposes, as well as to hire key employees and acquire or invest in technologies. In addition to the public offering, the company granted EF Hutton LLC, the representative of the underwriters, an option to purchase up to an additional 360,000 ordinary shares within 45 days of the closing date. The shares would be available to cover any overallotments and would be available at the public offering price, less underwriting costs. EF Hutton acted as the sole bookrunner for the Offering.

To view the full press release, visit

About Haoxi Health Technology Limited

Haoxi Health Technology Limited is a Beijing-headquartered online marketing solution provider in China, specializing in serving healthcare industry advertiser clients. The company's growth is driven by the rise of news feed ads and the rapid development of the healthcare sector. The company offers one-stop online marketing solutions, especially in online short-video marketing, helping advertisers acquire and retain customers on popular platforms in China, such as Toutiao, Douyin, WeChat and Sina Weibo. Haoxi Health is dedicated to reducing costs, increasing efficiency and providing easy online marketing solutions to advertisers. For more information, please visit:

.

About InvestorWire

InvestorWire

(“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

InvestorWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

InvestorWire is powered by

IBN