AIXTREME The New Era Of Intelligent AI

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) Nowadays, with the rapid development of science and technology, this is subtly altering people's lives. As blockchain technology advances, an increasing number of people will be able to take advantage of the conveniences offered by digital funds and experience remarkable financial growth. Most people lost out on opportunities due to lack of information, but now, with the combination of blockchain and artificial intelligence, we have a way out. Artificial intelligence will make human existence and production more convenient in the future. The artificial intelligence (AI) business is estimated by Next Move Strategy Consulting to be worth close to $100 billion and is expected to expand 20 times to about $2 trillion by 2030. The most well-known AI firm in the world, OpenAI, is predicted to have made over $1.6 billion in sales last year, which is around 5700% yearly growth in income. As cutting-edge technologies, blockchain and artificial intelligence have boundless potential for growth. AiTAEX works to integrate the two and advance to greater heights.





AiTAEX has been in the blockchain business for a while and has sparked years of leadership in several digital sectors. AiTAEX has also committed a great deal of resources in the development of multi-channel applications of artificial intelligence, successfully setting out the field of artificial intelligence ahead of time. Hong Kong Dawning Development Co., LTD.'s venture capital firm, AiTAEX, has led the development trend and built a solid name in the industry. The company's specialists will come together to support AiTAEX in its ongoing efforts to surpass technological constraints, maximize the operational impact, and genuinely attain both internal technology leadership and external professional operation management.





As of January 28, the total number of users is reaching 713,641, and the total quantitative amount reaches 5,006,295,856 USTD, AiTAEX project records an important chapter in the development history of the platform. AiTAEX formally launched the ATX ecological project, AIXTREME, a blockchain public chain devoted to supporting AI initiatives, based on this accomplishment. Our company will develope ecosystem of AI applications and offer users more individualized services based on the public chain. In the early stages of project advancement, more than 100 R&D teams of AI-related projects join the public chain and explore more possibilities for AI development together with us.





In this regard, our parent company, Dawn International Development Limited made the decision to raise funds by $60 million in order to expedite the development of artificial intelligence and allow more users to profit from advances in science and technology.





Funds will mainly be used for:

1 continuous improvement of AI computing power;

2 Ai-bot upgrade;

3 promotion of AITAEX platform;

4 and development of AI public chain.





AIXTREME will launch more advanced computing servers in the future, continuously improve AI computing power, continue to promote AI applications, and expand into customer service, market analysis and other fields. Additionally, AIXTREME will also expand more digital asset varieties, enrich users' investment options, and provide users with actual one-stop financial assistance. Besides, by technological innovation and multi-level risk control measures, AIXTREME will provide users with more comprehensive financial protection, protect the property security of each user, construct an iron wall of digital funds. In order to create a“multi-in-one” mutually beneficial ecosystem, AIXTREME will also expand the application of TOKEN.





Users who hold the TOKEN will also participate in the common construction of the ecology, adhere to the long-term holding of the TOKEN, and will be able to harvest immeasurable added value. AIXTREME public chain project plans to build a variety of application scenarios, by linking game platforms, social platforms, liquidity mining platforms and NFT exchanges, so that AI can have a more powerful influence, so that the collision of science and technology igniting more creative sparks, AI to build a more advanced world. AIXTREME's devout belief and humble attitude have attracted countless users to create a new era of AI and strive for the survival and development of mankind.





AIXTREME is an all-inclusive innovation platform that incorporates application scenarios, platform services, and artificial intelligence technology. AIXTREME will break into a new world with its strength, and subvert the traditional AI industry and become the leader of the trillion market after experiencing a controllable virtuous cycle.