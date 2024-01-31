Israeli Attacks Continue As Hamas Studies Truce Plan

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Israeli forces carried out air strikes in Gaza Wednesday as the Palestinian resistance group Hamas studied a new proposal for a ceasefire and the release of hostages held in the enclave.

Witnesses said Israel had stepped up air strikes on Gaza City, in the north, and bombarded parts of Khan Younis, in the south, despite what appeared to be the most serious peace initiative for months in the Israel-Hamas war.

World powers hope to prevent a wider conflict, but tensions in the Middle East remained high after Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi rebels said they would keep attacking US and British warships in the Red Sea in solidarity with Palestinians.

Relations between Tehran and Washington are also tense after the deaths of three US soldiers in a drone strike in Jordan that US officials blame on Iran-backed militants. Washington has not yet outlined its response, but Iran's Revolutionary Guards said on Wednesday they would respond to any US threat.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has vowed to destroy Hamas and to achieve "total victory" in Gaza, said a "real effort" was being made to secure the hostages' release. Israel says some 136 hostages are still being held in Gaza.

Gaza health authorities said 26,900 Palestinians had been killed - including 150 over the past 24 hours.

The Al-Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza also came under fire and tanks pounded areas of Khan Younis around Nasser Hospital, the largest still functioning in the south, witnesses said.

As the health system deteriorates, Palestinian medics say they have formed field medical points to help reach front lines, as treating the wounded in Khan Younis has become increasingly difficult amid street battles and artillery strikes.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres described UNRWA as "the backbone of all humanitarian response in Gaza" and appealed to all countries to "guarantee the continuity of UNRWA's life-saving work".

A senior Hamas official told Reuters the Gaza ceasefire proposal involved a three-stage truce, during which Hamas would release the remaining civilians among hostages captured on Oct. 7, then soldiers, and finally the bodies of dead hostages.

