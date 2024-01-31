Qatar, Cyprus Hold Political Consultations

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Nicosia: A political consultations round between the Foreign Ministries of the State of Qatar and the Republic of Cyprus was held on Wednesday in Nicosia, Cyprus.

Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Dr. Ahmed bin Hassan Al Hammadi headed the Qatari side, while Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Dr. Kyriakos Kouros headed the Cypriot side.

During the political consultations, bilateral cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and enhance them were discussed.

Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Republic of Cyprus HE Ali Yousef Abdulrahman Al Mulla, Director of the European Affairs Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Saoud bin Abdulla Zaid Al Mahmoud, and the accompanying delegation attended the consultation round.