Delhi Rains Alert! IMD Predicts Thunderstorm, Downpour In THESE Areas In Next 2 Hours. See Full Forecast

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that national capital Delhi will witness thunderstorm with rainfall on Thursday. Notably, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Interim Budget before Parliament on 1 February, Thursday in Delhi.

Amid bone-chilling winter, unexpected rain accompanied with thunderstorms lashed the national capital Delhi for the second day on Thursday. The heavy downpour that started on Wednesday morning has resulted in roads blockages and waterlogging in Delhi weather agency specified the areas in national capital Delhi that will witness thunderstorm and rainfall within the next 2 hours. These includeRainfall in Delhi

-Narela-Alipur-Vivek Vihar-Jafarpur-Nazafgarh-Palam-Safdarjung-Lodhi Road-MahrauliRainfall in NCR

-Loni Dehat-Hindon AF Station-Bahadurgarh-Ghaziabad-Indirapuram-Chhapraula-Noida-Dadri-Greater Noida-Rajaund-Safidon-Barwala-Jind-Panipat-Gohana-Gannaur-Meham-Sonipat-Rohtak-Kharkhoda-Bhiwani-Jhajjar-Nuh (Haryana)

-Baraut-Meerut-Khekra-Modinagar-Amroha-Garhmukteshwar-Pilakhua-Hapur-Gulaoti-Siyana-Sambhal-Billari-Chandausi-Bulandshahar-Jahangirabad-Bahajoi (UP)

-Bhiwari (Rajasthan)The weather department has also predicted moderate rainfall in--Moradabad-Rampur-Iglas-Raya

-Hathras-MathuraIMD forecast: Delhi weather UpdateThe heavy downpour that started on Wednesday morning has resulted in roads blockages and waterlogging, further increasing the difficulty for the people of Delhi, who already are facing the harsh winter to the India Meteorological Department's prediction on Wednesday, the weather in Delhi is likely to remain the same on Thursday. \"One patch is moving across Delhi and is currently giving light to moderate rainfall at a few places, accompanied by moderate to intense thunderstorms and lightning and gusty winds,\" said IMD IMD had earlier said that light or moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall is very likely over Punjab, Chandigarh, Haryana, and Delhi and isolated to scattered rainfall over Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan during January 31 and February 1.The IMD release further stated that no cold wave conditions are expected over any part of the country during the next five days.

