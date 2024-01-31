7 ways to be happy and satisfy in life

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Achieving happiness and satisfaction in life is a subjective and personal journey, but here are seven general principles that can contribute to a more fulfilling and contented life.

Here are seven general principles that can contribute to a more fulfilling and contented life.

Spend time on enjoyable hobbies. Doing something you love-hobby, artistic outlet, or nature-makes you happy and fulfilled.

Self-compassion and kindness. Accept that everyone makes errors and forgive yourself like you would a friend. Self-compassion boosts resilience and self-esteem.

Keep your health in mind. Regular exercise, a balanced diet, and enough sleep improve mental and physical health. Healthy bodies generally improve mental health and contentment.

Recognise and appreciate your blessings. Reflect on your blessings, large and little, often. This thinking change can boost happiness and positivity.

Practice mindfulness by being present. Avoid overthinking the past or future. Joyful activities and mindfulness practices like meditation may soothe the mind.

Set attainable, value-aligned goals. Divide big goals into smaller ones and applaud your progress. This strategy boosts life pleasure by giving purpose and achievement.

Build and maintain significant family, friend, and community ties. Strong social relationships boost pleasure and well-being.