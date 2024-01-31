'Gangubai Kathiawadi' Actor Shantanu Maheshwari Falls Prey To Rs 5 Lakh Bank Fraud, Details Here

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Shantanu Maheshwari posted on social media on January 30, 2024, that he had fallen victim to a bank fraud scheme. He revealed that the disturbing data were established on his AXIS bank account without his knowledge. His registered email ID, phone number, and address were all altered without his knowledge and the scammer stole Rs 5 lakh from his credit card.

In an interview, Shantanu informed that the fraudster made a transaction of around Rs 5 lakh from his credit card and the entire process was demanding and exhausting. He said that when such a scam occurs, one does not know what to do. He stated that he continued calling customer service, but they would continually put him on wait and that the process in cyber jail is likewise lengthy, requiring you to provide a large amount of information.



"They requested my transaction ID, which I did not have. So I kept contacting customer service, but they hung up on me twice. Sometimes it takes 45 minutes. Even if you go to the office, you will have to go through a lengthy process and wait before meeting with someone who can help you. It was quite tiring." he said.

He continued, "My address and phone number have been taken from my card. In addition, another card was generated on my bank account without my knowledge. I did not receive any notification when the new card was issued, when transactions occurred, or when my phone number was changed."

How did he come to know of the fraud?

Shantanu responded, "I was at a restaurant, trying to pay the bill. I presented my card, and it indicated I had gone over my limit. It seldom occurs to me, so I suspected something. I instantly examined and discovered a problem with my account. Then I noticed someone else was using my credit card. They had surpassed the limit."

About Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu Maheshwari is an Indian actor, dancer, choreographer, and host. In his breakout performance as the protagonist Swayam Shekhawat, he made his Channel V debut on the show Dil Dosti Dance. In 2017, he appeared on Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 and won. He post recently appeared in Alia Bhatt's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'