'Ikkis': Agastya Nanda Replaces Varun Dhawan In Sriram Raghavan's Next, Here's Why

Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda made his acting debut in Zoya Akhtar's 'The Archies' and now, the 23-year-old has landed his second movie. Varun Dhawan has previously signed with Sriram Raghavan's 'Ikkis', however, Agastya has not only replaced Varun in this project, but he will also have the opportunity to work with a highly regarded filmmaker. Agastya Nanda has been cast as the lead in 'Merry Christmas' filmmaker Sriram Raghavan's upcoming film, Ikkis.

The movie is a biopic

on Arun Khetarpal

'Ikkis' is a biopic film that tells the life of Arun Khetrapal, the youngest Param Vir Chakra recipient. Sriram has stated that the film does not dive into his childhood recollections, but rather centered upon a young cop who was killed just two months after turning 21. And he thought Agastya Nanda to be an ideal casting choice.

Is Varun Dhawan officially replaced by Agastya?

When asked about replacing Varun Dhawan with Agastya Nanda in 'Ikkis', Shriram Raghavan stated that Agastya looked like the appropriate choice for him to play Khetrapal. He stated that Varun Dhawan had been cast as the film's star, but after Covid-19, they got down and discussed why he was not a good fit for the character.

Signed Agastya before his debut film

Sriram Raghavan revealed that he had chosen Agastya Nanda even before 'Archies'. The director needed a new face for the film, someone who was attractive and tall, like Arun Khetrapal was. The director also revealed that Agastya is presently practicing for his role and will begin filming 'Ikkis' alongside the actor in February.