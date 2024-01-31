'Will Fight Every Moment, Not Accept Defeat...' Hemant Soren's First Reaction After Arrest

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday night, said that he would not accept defeat and keep fighting.

Taking to X (formerly known Twitter), Jharkhand Mukti Morcha de-facto chief jotted down some lines written by poet and academic Shivmangal Singh Suman, implying that he stands defiant in difficult times.

After a whole day of commotion in the city, the investigative agency arrested Hemant Soren from Raj Bhavan in Ranchi as he was questioned by investigators for more than seven hours. Shortly after the 48-year-old politician submitted his resignation to Governor CP Radhakrishnan as Chief Minister of Jharkhand, he was brought to the Enforcement Directorate headquarters in Ranchi.

Hemant Soren's arrest caused a political crisis in Jharkhand during the day, as the state's ruling coalition parties debated who should replace him. Champai Soren, the minister of transport for Jharkhand, was chosen to be the state's next chief minister after several rounds of discussions and voting.

After being elected as the leader of the JMM legislative party, Champai Soren approached the Governor and staked claim to form the new government in Jharkhand with the support of 47 legislators.