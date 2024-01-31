Interim Budget Live Updates: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman To Present Budget 2024

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the interim budget in Parliament today. Given that this year is an election year, the interim budget will encompass government expenditures leading up to the election period. The comprehensive main budget is anticipated to be presented, presumably in July, following the formation of the new government. This marks the sixth budget presentation for Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Catch the latest updates on Asianet Newsable
