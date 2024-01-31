Renowned Astronaut Colonel Jeffrey Williams Joins Ilamp Oregon As Chief Operating Officer

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- iLamp Oregon proudly announces the addition of Colonel Jeffrey Williams to its executive team as Chief Operating Officer (COO). Colonel Williams, a seasoned astronaut with a remarkable career spanning over four decades, brings a wealth of technological, engineering, systems integration, operations, international relations, and project management expertise to the iLamp Oregon team.

Colonel Williams, an astronaut since 1996, boasts an impressive spaceflight record with four missions dedicated to the assembly and operations of the International Space Station (ISS). With over 534 days in space, he has twice commanded the ISS and completed five spacewalks. Fluent in Russian, Colonel Williams has spent extensive time in Russia, training to launch three times on the Soyuz rocket.

His wide-ranging operational experience includes 40 years as a pilot in both Army aviation and NASA. He is an experimental test pilot who has flown more than 50 types of aircraft.

Over his 27 years with NASA, Colonel Williams has contributed significantly to space shuttle software validation, NASA HQ legislative affairs, space shuttle cockpit upgrade project management, ISS hardware/software operational integration and validation, ISS assembly and operational integration, and spacewalk operational development. Notably, he served on the ISS American-Russian executive-level oversight committee and chaired the international panel responsible for ISS crew assignment, qualifications, and training.

Colonel Williams' education background is equally impressive, He is a graduate of the Navy Test Pilot School. His education includes a Bachelor of Science in Applied Science and Engineering from the United States Military Academy, a Master of Science in Aeronautical Engineering and a Degree of Aeronautical Engineer from the Naval postgraduate school, a Master of Arts degree in National Security and Strategic Studies from the Naval War College, and a Doctor of Ministry from The Master's Seminary. He is a committed Christian and Author of "The Work of His Hands - A View of God's Creation from Space" and is a sought-after conference speaker, director on several non-profit boards, and an elder in his church. He and his wife, Anna-Marie, are proud parents of two sons and seven grandchildren.

In his role as COO, Colonel Williams will spearhead research and development, operational strategies, product development and implementation, and the delivery of high-quality products and services to clients.

"As CEO of iLamp Oregon, I am delighted to extend a warm welcome to Colonel Jeff Williams as our newest member of the executive team. His addition brings not only uncompromising integrity but also a wealth of expertise that will undoubtedly propel us toward achieving our mission: providing state-of-the-art smart LED streetlight systems that are self-powered." -- Patrice Tsague, CEO, iLamp Oregon

"I can't express more the strength and determination that Colonel Williams brings to the

Ilamp team, iLamp Oregon is leading the pack of license holders in the USA and this is yet another example of their commitment to putting iLamp on the map in Oregon. Colonel Williams has precisely the type of keen mind and ultimate professional experience that will ensure precision and unrelenting quality that you would expect from a man of his merit, I welcome him and look forward to many more discussions in the advancement of our mutual goals." -- Eward Fitzpatrick, CEO, ConFlow Power Group, London, England

