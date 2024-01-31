BJP MP Kirti Vardhan Singh Booked For Grabbing Property

(MENAFN- IANS) Ayodhya (UP), Feb 1 (IANS) On the orders of the MP/MLA Court, a case has been registered against 12 people, including Gonda MP Kirti Vardhan Singh a.k.a Raja Bhaiya and inspectors of Mankapur Kotwali police station for the illegal occupation and looting of a Gurudwara located in Mankapur.

According to reports, one Gurbachan Kaur had filed an application in court alleging that her father-in-law, Mohar Singh, purchased land from the MP in Bhagat Singh Nagar and constructed a house with a Gurudwara inside.

She alleged that on September 13, 2023, Kirti Singh arrived at Mohar Singh's place with the then in-charge of Mankapur Kotwali, inspector Sudhir Kumar Singh, crime inspector Arun Kumar Rai, and others, and threatened Mohar Singh to vacate the house.

