BJP MP Kirti Vardhan Singh Booked For Grabbing Property

(MENAFN- IANS) Ayodhya (UP), Feb 1 (IANS) On the orders of the MP/MLA Court, a case has been registered against 12 people, including Gonda MP Kirti Vardhan Singh a.k.a Raja Bhaiya and inspectors of Mankapur Kotwali police station for the illegal occupation and looting of a Gurudwara located in Mankapur.
According to reports, one Gurbachan Kaur had filed an application in court alleging that her father-in-law, Mohar Singh, purchased land from the MP in Bhagat Singh Nagar and constructed a house with a Gurudwara inside.
She alleged that on September 13, 2023, Kirti Singh arrived at Mohar Singh's place with the then in-charge of Mankapur Kotwali, inspector Sudhir Kumar Singh, crime inspector Arun Kumar Rai, and others, and threatened Mohar Singh to vacate the house.
--IANS
amita/kvd
MENAFN31012024000231011071ID1107794186
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.