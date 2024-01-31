Leigha Marina's 'The Coconut Song' Wins Snap Sounds Creator Fund Grant As The Most Used Song In November 2023

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Salt Lake City, Utah Jan 31, 2024 (Issuewire )

-

Leigha Marina's creators of nursery rhymes and kids' songs, are thrilled to announce their selection for the prestigious Snap Sounds Creator Fund. This esteemed award comes as a recognition of the team's exceptional achievement with their song "The Coconut Song," which emerged as one of the most used independent artist tracks on Snapchat in November 2023.

The Snap Sounds Creator Fund reward is a testament to the team's outstanding creativity and the widespread popularity of their content among Snapchat creators. As independent artists, the Leigha Marina team understands the challenges of consistently producing high-quality content, making this recognition a crucial asset for their ongoing creative endeavors.

Specializing in crafting enjoyable and educational content for children, Leigha Marina includes original music and charming cartoon animations starring adorable little penguins. The team's dedication to creating kid-friendly lyrics and animations ensures an inclusive and delightful experience for children of all ages.

Expressing their gratitude for the opportunity, the Leigha Marina team shared, "This grant opens up new possibilities for us to further enhance our creative pursuits, producing more engaging and educational content that resonates with children. We're excited about the journey ahead and the positive impact we can make with the support of the Snap Sounds Creator Fund."

Comprising a dedicated group of individuals, Leigha Marina's team seamlessly blends music and animation to create a memorable and enriching experience for kids. Their ultimate goal is to provide entertaining and educational content, contributing positively to the development of young minds.

Discover Leigha Marina's nursery rhyme music and animated cartoon videos on various streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, Tidal, Amazon Music, and VEVO. For more information about Leigha Marina and their creative endeavors, visit their official website at LeighaMarina or explore their YouTube channel at youtube/LeighaMarina