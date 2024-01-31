Stefanishyna Meets With Latvian PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine Olha Stefanishyna and Latvian Prime Minister Evika Siliņa have discussed a special meeting of the European Council to be held on February 1, security issues, and the start of talks on Ukraine's accession to the EU.

The press service of the Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

The Ukrainian official stressed the importance of approving long-term financial support for Ukraine, totaling EUR 50 billion. For her part, the Prime Minister of Latvia assured that her country understands and unwaveringly supports the need for long-term financial and military support for Ukraine.

The interlocutors also discussed the start of accession talks with Ukraine. Stefanishyna outlined expectations regarding additional decisions to be taken before the electoral campaign starts in the EU.

The parties paid considerable attention to security issues. The Deputy Prime Minister thanked for the continued support and emphasized that Latvia understands the urgency of helping Ukraine, as the country is at the "forefront" of the Russian threat.

As reported, Olha Stefanishyna arrived in Riga on January 31.