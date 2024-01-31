Matt Nielsen, International Managing Director, Nielsen-Massey Vanillas, Elected To Board Of Directors, FEUSA

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Nielsen, Third Generation Executive of 100-plus Year-Old Vanilla Extracts Company, Brings Food Regulation Expertise to Help America's Multi-generational Family BusinessesMatt Nielsen , third-generation steward, shareholder, director and executive for Nielsen-Massey Vanillas Inc., has been named to the Board of Directors of Family Enterprise USA.Nielsen manages the company's international division as Managing Director of Nielsen-Massey Vanillas International BV and Managing Director of Nielsen Real Estate BV.The announcement was made by Pat Soldano, President, Family Enterprise USA, bipartisan advocates for family businesses, the largest private employer in America.Nielsen-Massey Vanillas, based in Waukegan, Ill., is the world's leading manufacturer of premium, pure vanilla extracts. It is third-generation family-owned and operated company and is known for using a proprietary slow, cold extraction process to deliver the rich tasting vanilla. Nielsen-Massey was the first to introduce an organic and Fair Trade vanilla from Madagascar. It remains committed to supporting the plants, people and communities that supply its beans.Nielsen's current operational responsibilities include overseeing the company's European activities. For over 20 years Nielsen also had responsibility for the company's worldwide operations, retail and foodservice sales and strategic initiatives.In addition to serving on the Nielsen-Massey board of directors, he is currently a Director for Graziano Brothers, a family held producer of specialty sausage products and specialty retailer and distributor located in Des Moines, Iowa.“I'm excited to be part of Family Enterprise USA's work in helping America's family business succeed and navigate the many issues we face, with government policies, taxation, and workforce development,” said Nielsen.“The food products sector has regulations that can help or hurt the largest and smallest of family businesses,” he said.“I look forward to bringing my insights to the table, to help educate our legislators on the complexities family-run businesses face every day, and I look forward to offering additional guidance to the board as Family Enterprise USA continues its important work in Washington, DC.”In addition, Nielsen serves as Vice President – Treasurer and Director of the Nielsen-Massey Foundation; Mentor, Panelist and Executive-In-Residence in Kellogg's John L. Ward Center for Family Enterprises, is an advisor to start up Sunday Night Foods; and a member of the Loyola University Family Business Center.“Matt Nielsen has a unique insight into consumer product family businesses and the many negative regulatory issues they face, and he brings a strong entrepreneurial perspective to running and growing a family business for over one hundred years,” said Family Enterprise President, Soldano.“Matt understands better than anyone the national and international ramifications of unfair taxes , tariffs, and workforce issues that can damage generationally-owned family businesses,” she said.“We look forward to having Matt be an active participant on our board and in all the bipartisan Capitol Hill work we do for America's largest employer, family business.”About Nielsen-Massey VanillasWith more than a century's worth of experience, Nielsen-Massey Vanillas has earned a reputation as the world's leading manufacturer of premium, pure vanilla extracts. The third-generation family-owned and operated company uses a proprietary slow, cold extraction process to deliver the richest tasting vanilla. Nielsen-Massey was the first to introduce an organic and fair trade vanilla from Madagascar and remains committed to supporting the plants, people and communities that supply its beans. All consumer products are all-natural, allergen-free, certified Kosher and Gluten Free, and Non-GMO Project Verified. The company is headquartered in Waukegan, Illinois, with production facilities in Waukegan and Leeuwarden, the Netherlands. To learn more visit nielsenmassey.About Family Enterprise USAFamily Enterprise USA promotes family business creation, growth, viability, and sustainability by advocating for multi-generational family businesses and their lifetime of savings with Congress in Washington, DC. FEUSA represents and celebrates all sizes, professions and industries of family-owned enterprises and multi-generational employers. FEUSA is a 501.C3 organization. For more information go to

