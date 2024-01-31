IDF Will Stay In Gaza, Hostage Deal Not At Any Cost: Netanyahu

(MENAFN- IANS) Tel Aviv, Feb 1 (IANS) Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that Israel will not end the ongoing war with Hamas and that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) would stay in Gaza.

Netanyahu on Wednesday night ruled out speculations that Israel would end the war.

Speaking to mediapersons, he said that speculations were rife in the media that Israel would end the war in Gaza but added that it was "untrue" and "Israel's plan of elimination of Hamas" and "making Gaza a place which will not be a threat to Israel would continue".

Commenting on the ongoing mediatory talks by Qatar, Egypt and the US regarding the release of Israeli hostages in Hamas's custody, Netanyahu said that the hostage deal was being worked out.

He, however, said that Israel would not go for a total stoppage of war and added, "We are working on another outline for the release of hostages and that won't be at any cost."

It may be noted that active mediatory talks are being held at various places between Qatar, Egypt and the US for the release of Israeli hostages.

A month-long ceasefire is on the cards and according to sources in the Israel Defence Ministry, hostages will be released in steps with the elderly, sick and women hostages to be released at first.

In the second step, women IDF soldiers in captivity will be released and in the last stage, all the hostages, including male soldiers, would be released.

While Hamas is insisting on a total stoppage of war, Israel has, according to sources, categorically rejected that.

--IANS

aal/khz