Flourish Software Launches New B2B Ecommerce Menu To Support Direct Wholesale For Licensed Brands And Manufacturers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

From cultivation to retail, Flourish Software has you covered with their vertical of compliant seed-to-sale solutions. Flourish Software is a leading provider of licensed cannabis and hemp SaaS in the United States and Canada.

- Ravon Williams, Business Development Manager for Major BloomVENICE, CA, USA, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Flourish Software ("Flourish"), a leading provider of cutting-edge supply chain and comprehensive seed-to-sale management software for licensed cannabis and hemp industries, has unveiled its latest innovation-the Flourish Wholesale Portal. Flourish's B2B eCommerce menu is strategically designed to empower brands and manufacturers, facilitating seamless and direct online wholesale transactions with retailers.In the current market, brands face limitations when relying solely on marketplace platforms for cannabis product wholesaling. Issues include a lack of control, rising costs and fees, and the inability to own relationships with retailers. Recognizing these challenges, Flourish aims to provide a dual strategy solution: Complementing existing marketplace approaches or standing alone as a product for its customers."In today's dynamic cannabis market, the Flourish Wholesale Portal empowers brands to take charge of their wholesale operations, offering a controlled, immersive, and efficient platform for direct retail engagement," says Colton Griffin, CEO and Founder of Flourish Software. "As a technology-first company, we believe in the power of tech to transform how cannabis businesses operate. I'm proud that we've open-sourced our WooComerce plug-in to support the Flourish Wholesale Portal. We're eager to collaborate with clients and agencies to expand brand sales."The implementation of automated integration ensures that wholesale orders initiated online seamlessly synchronize with Flourish, eliminating the need for manual data entry and guaranteeing real-time inventory synchronization. Reinforcing security measures, the platform incorporates an access restriction feature with password protection, providing an additional layer of peace of mind for brands navigating the competitive cannabis market.Taking the Flourish Wholesale Portal to the next level is the ability to fully customize and create a distinct space, allowing brands and manufacturers to actively shape their brand narrative within the cannabis community. Major Bloom , an impact-driven cannabis lifestyle brand based in Massachusetts, currently utilizes Flourish's manufacturing software and the Flourish Wholesale Portal. They specialize in curating, retailing, and delivering products with a social purpose, where every purchase contributes to the future of those affected by the ongoing drug crisis.Ravon Williams, Business Development Manager of Major Bloom, shares, "Our B2B eCommerce menu with Flourish has streamlined our wholesale operations at Major Bloom. The ease of access and seamless integration with our manufacturing process have been a game-changer. Our team can effortlessly transfer products from manufacturing to our wholesale website. For our CFO and Inventory Lead, who primarily work within Flourish, the reporting capabilities and product tracking have become significantly more efficient. Additionally, the unique customization feature allowed us to create a website aligned with our brand, offering a personalized touch that sets us apart in the market and effectively communicates our value proposition."Flourish Software envisions a future where brands, like Major Bloom, liberate themselves from marketplace limitations, embracing the control and convenience offered by the Flourish Wholesale Portal-a space where brands can truly flourish.

Vien Trinh

Flourish Software

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Twitter

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Other