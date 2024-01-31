The new KTM 390 DUKE 2024 will arrive at AVTODOM KTM dealerships ahead of spring

(MENAFN- Abtodom) AVTODOM KTM is the exclusive distributor of Austrian KTM motorcycles. It will begin deliveries of the updated KTM 390 DUKE 2024 to the Russian market. The motorcycle will be available at dealerships in early March.



The engine capacity of the new KTM 390 DUKE 2024 has increased to 399cc. Its power increased to 45 l/s. The weight of the motor was reduced. The new frame design improves dynamics and agility. The rear shock absorber is off-center. This allowed the installation of a larger air filter box, lower seat height and give the DUKE 2024 a more aggressive look. Design changes have significantly improved cornering, handling and stability. This reduced the load on the operating components. The motorcycle is equipped with a launch control system. This allows the engine to reach 7000 rpm while the bike is stationary with the throttle wide open. This ensures a faster start of the motorcycle. ABS and SUPERMOTOABS are also included as standard.



New ergonomics have improved the comfort of the driver and passenger. In addition, the motorcycle has become more comfortable due to the thickening of the seat and the ability to change its height position. The adjustable rear shock allows you to find the perfect combination of comfort and handling. The KTM 390 DUKE 2024 offers selectable riding modes. STREET mode reveals all the capabilities of the motorcycle. RAIN mode provides control on wet roads for maximum safety. Both modes are easily switched using the five-inch TFT display. The updated brake system reduces operating temperature. This increases resistance to external influences and increases the service life of the pads.



The warranty is provided for the KTM 390 DUKE motorcycle and for any other KTM road model for a period of 2 years without mileage restrictions. You can purchase equipment under the trade-in program, on credit and leasing at AVTODOM KTM dealerships. A network of modern service centers provides comfortable and fast service, a wide range of spare parts, additional equipment and original KTM equipment.



“The updated 2024 KTM 390 DUKE surprises with its unique technical characteristics and takes the class of mid-sized motorcycles to a new level. KTM is always of interest to those who need maximum power at the lowest possible weight of the motorcycle. The 2024 KTM 390 DUKE has become more powerful, lighter, more comfortable and safer. We invite customers to evaluate all the advantages of the motorcycle and become the owner of the updated model for the 2024 motorcycle season at KTM dealerships,” – Dmitry Smolyakov, Head of the distribution department of KTM AVTODOM, commented.



For reference:



The motorcycles of the Austrian brand KTM, the largest motorcycle manufacturer in Europe, are the embodiment of impeccable design and uncompromising functionality. The exceptional performance of the legendary brand, 19-time winner of the Dakar Rally, lies at the heart of the Ready to Race philosophy.



AVTODOM has become the exclusive distributor of KTM in Russia in 2021. The company is expanding its network of dealers in the regions and attracting companies with experience in successfully working with motorcycles.





